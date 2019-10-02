wrestling / News

MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Superfight Intimidation Games MLW Logo Major League Wrestling Battle Riot Fusion TV Supefight Rey Horus

– Court Bauer is teasing the signing of a new member of the MLW women’s roster. Bauer posted to Twitter on Wednesday to say he “just signed a very talented wrestler” and that the [MLW] Women’s division “just got a lot more interesting.” He added that the name of the wrestler will be announced tomorrow:

– MLW posted a video from Injustice, with Myron Reed wanting to get now athletic gear approved for his matches so that he compete while dealing with his recent injury at the hands of Gringo Loco:

– MLW announced that Austin Aries has been “fined” $10,000 for the attack on Teddy Hart. Aries posted about the storyline:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Austin Aries, Court Bauer, Injustice, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading