MLW News: Court Bauer Teasing ‘Exciting Stuff’ For Fans, Salina De La Renta To Produce Episode of Fusion, Lio Rush Debuting Next Month

– MLW Founder Court Bauer noted on Twitter that MLW has been in contact with an international company.

He wrote: “Just had a great call with a major international promotion. Some very exciting stuff for fans and fighters come 2021.”

Just had a great call with a major international promotion. Some very exciting stuff for fans and fighters come 2021. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) November 29, 2020

– PWInsider reports that Salina de la Renta will produce the episode of MLW Fusion set for January 6, 2021.

– Lio Rush will make his MLW debut on December 23, on an episode dubbed “Kings of Colosseum.” The company has been pushing a possible match with middleweight champion Myron Reed.