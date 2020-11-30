wrestling / News

MLW News: Court Bauer Teasing ‘Exciting Stuff’ For Fans, Salina De La Renta To Produce Episode of Fusion, Lio Rush Debuting Next Month

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– MLW Founder Court Bauer noted on Twitter that MLW has been in contact with an international company.

He wrote: “Just had a great call with a major international promotion. Some very exciting stuff for fans and fighters come 2021.

PWInsider reports that Salina de la Renta will produce the episode of MLW Fusion set for January 6, 2021.

– Lio Rush will make his MLW debut on December 23, on an episode dubbed “Kings of Colosseum.” The company has been pushing a possible match with middleweight champion Myron Reed.

