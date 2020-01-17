MLW News: Dallas Attendance, MJF Status, Hawaii Event

– PWInsider reports MLW Zero Hour in Dallas drew 1,387 paid with about 1,500 in the building. The promotion added capacity by 10% in Dallas and still sold out. They will have a higher capacity for the May event.

– Zero Hour also had the best merchandise night in the history of the promotion with about 40% of the sales coming from Marshall and Ross Von Erich merchandise.

– MLW had travel issues in Dallas due to the weather. Richard Holliday arrived late, but in his ring gear, which the promotion appreciated. A car full of MLW officials had to pull over and take shelter due to an imminent tornado warning while they were on the highway

– There were no major injuries from the show. However, Zeda Zhang is injured. Hijo de LA Park missed the Dallas event due to a visa renewal delay. Salina de la Renta was not in Dallas

– Morale was high over the TV talks, but Court Bauer declined to comment.

– MJF’s official deal expires in a couple of months. He is local to MLW HQ and it’s noted that he could shoot promos if needed.

– There are scheduled meetings in Japan.