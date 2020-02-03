wrestling / News
MLW News: Details on How MLW/Dragon Gate Deal Came Together, Gringo Loco Hospitalized, Puma King Visa Issues
– A new report has details on how the deal between MLW and Dragon Gate came together. As reported, MLW officially announced the working agreement on Monday. According to PWInsider, the two sides had been in talks since last fall and finally came to an agreement last week, signing the deal in Japan.
MLW considers the deal to be a big upgrade due to the fact that Dragon Gate draws in the 5,000 to 10,000 range for major shows and could lead to Ultimo Dragon possibly coming in to work for MLW.
– The site notes that Gringo Loco missed Fightland because he’s hospitalized in Mexico with the flu.
– Puma King was scheduled for this past weekend as well, but had to be pulled due to his work visa not arriving in time. The site notes that several luchadors have had trouble renewing work visas due to the political climate right now.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Japan Inspired the nWo, Solidifying the Idea While Talking With DDP
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle