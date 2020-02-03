MLW News: Details on How MLW/Dragon Gate Deal Came Together, Gringo Loco Hospitalized, Puma King Visa Issues

– A new report has details on how the deal between MLW and Dragon Gate came together. As reported, MLW officially announced the working agreement on Monday. According to PWInsider, the two sides had been in talks since last fall and finally came to an agreement last week, signing the deal in Japan.

MLW considers the deal to be a big upgrade due to the fact that Dragon Gate draws in the 5,000 to 10,000 range for major shows and could lead to Ultimo Dragon possibly coming in to work for MLW.

– The site notes that Gringo Loco missed Fightland because he’s hospitalized in Mexico with the flu.

– Puma King was scheduled for this past weekend as well, but had to be pulled due to his work visa not arriving in time. The site notes that several luchadors have had trouble renewing work visas due to the political climate right now.