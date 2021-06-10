wrestling / News

MLW News: Draft Continues Tonight, Fusion on VICE TV Preview, Latest Underground Episode

June 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW updated logo

– MLW CEO Court Bauer has announced that the company draft will continue tonight at 7:00 pm EST on MLW’s YouTube channel. You can see the announcement below:

– Two episodes of MLW Fusion will air this Saturday on VICE TV. The 12:00 pm EST episode will feature Team Filthy vs. The Von Erichs & ACH. At 1:00 pm EST, the episode will feature the following lineup:

* King Mo vs. Low Ki
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jordan Oliver
* Alexander Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

– MLW Underground #26 is now available, featuring the following matchups:

* J-Cup USA Final: Sonjay Dutt vs. Christopher Daniels
* Mikey Whipwreck vs. Norman Smiley
* The Samoan Island Tribe vs. Monsta Mack, Matt Martel, and Rich Criado

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, VICE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading