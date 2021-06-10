MLW News: Draft Continues Tonight, Fusion on VICE TV Preview, Latest Underground Episode

– MLW CEO Court Bauer has announced that the company draft will continue tonight at 7:00 pm EST on MLW’s YouTube channel. You can see the announcement below:

The #MLWDraft continues tonight at 7pm ET. Who is next to join @MLW? Who is returning? What is the BIG NEWS @AliciaAtout hinted at last week? All will be answered tonight on MLW's YouTube channel. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 10, 2021

– Two episodes of MLW Fusion will air this Saturday on VICE TV. The 12:00 pm EST episode will feature Team Filthy vs. The Von Erichs & ACH. At 1:00 pm EST, the episode will feature the following lineup:

* King Mo vs. Low Ki

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jordan Oliver

* Alexander Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk

– MLW Underground #26 is now available, featuring the following matchups:

* J-Cup USA Final: Sonjay Dutt vs. Christopher Daniels

* Mikey Whipwreck vs. Norman Smiley

* The Samoan Island Tribe vs. Monsta Mack, Matt Martel, and Rich Criado