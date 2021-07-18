MLW News: EJ Nduka Vignette, Official Battle Riot III Poster Available, Limited Tickets Still Available for Dallas Event

– As noted, former NXT talent EJ Nduka has signed with MLW. MLW released a new vignette for Nduka hyping his debut in the upcoming Battle Riot. You can check out that preview below.

– ProWrestlingTees.com has the official MLW Battle Riot III poster available for $29.99. You can check out that poster below.

– MLW announced that limited tickets are still available for the upcoming return to Dallas, Texas/Fort Worth area in September: