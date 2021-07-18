wrestling / News
MLW News: EJ Nduka Vignette, Official Battle Riot III Poster Available, Limited Tickets Still Available for Dallas Event
July 18, 2021
– As noted, former NXT talent EJ Nduka has signed with MLW. MLW released a new vignette for Nduka hyping his debut in the upcoming Battle Riot. You can check out that preview below.
– ProWrestlingTees.com has the official MLW Battle Riot III poster available for $29.99. You can check out that poster below.
NEW: Battle Riot poster https://t.co/JcavoIVEtZ
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 18, 2021
– MLW announced that limited tickets are still available for the upcoming return to Dallas, Texas/Fort Worth area in September:
Limited tickets remain for MLW's return to Texas! pic.twitter.com/GkejSoCJtj
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 17, 2021
