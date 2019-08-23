MLW News: Fusion Now Available on Playstation Vue, Dallas Show Ticket Update, Ricky Martinez Heading to The Crash

– MLW: Fusion has gained a new carrier in Playstation Vue. PWInsider reports that the show is now available on the Vue, which has earned the show an additional 500,000 viewers. More streaming platforms are expected to be on the way.

– The site notes that the September 7th MLW show in Dallas, Texas is expected to sell out. As of now, only general admission bleacher seats at the NYTEX Sports Centre are available. The venue holds 1,700 people.

– Ricky Martinez will not make the Dallas show, as he will be the first member of the roster to head to The Crash in Mexico as part of their working arrangement. He is working the September 7th Crash Anniversary event.