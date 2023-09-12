MLW News: Update On Jacob Fatu After Latest Taping, Upcoming Action Figures, More

A new Fightful Select report has revealed a variety of MLW tidbits that you can find below:

– Jacob Fatu reportedly was nearly absent from the latest MLW tapings but was ultimately able to appear. Fatu seemingly took some injuries in the match, with an evident limp in the aftermath.

– MLW has another series of upcoming action figures in production, including Microman and several former talent like EJ Nduka who were signed for the project during the design and manufacturing phases in advance of their departure from the promotion.

– Mance Warner purportedly bit MSL on the foot in the aftermath of their Kiss My Foot fight.

– Don King has been slated to appear with MLW again for Fusion TV this coming week.

– Next year should see the MLW return of Cesar Duran (fka Dario Cueto) after he concludes filming responsibilities on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series.

– Reports indicate that realignment is scheduled for some members of the MLW due to international scheduling considerations.