Quantcast

wrestling / News

MLW News: Storyline Update on Konnan, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Tommy Dreamer Set for Next Week

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LW: Intimidation Games MLW Logo Major League Wrestling Battle Riot Fusion TV

– MLW has announced that Konnan is suffering from a “punctured lung and kidney” after he was attacked by Low Ki.

– Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer has been announced for the next episode of MLW: Fusion. The episode will be available online later today. You can check out the rest of the lineup that was announced by MLW this week below.

article topics :

Konnan, MLW, MLW: Fusion, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading