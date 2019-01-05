wrestling / News
MLW News: Storyline Update on Konnan, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Tommy Dreamer Set for Next Week
– MLW has announced that Konnan is suffering from a “punctured lung and kidney” after he was attacked by Low Ki.
– Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer has been announced for the next episode of MLW: Fusion. The episode will be available online later today. You can check out the rest of the lineup that was announced by MLW this week below.
#MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA next week:@fredyehi vs. @OneWorldWarrior @dragonlee95 vs @GottaGetSwann @FlyinBrianJr vs @THETOMMYDREAMER
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 5, 2019