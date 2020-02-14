wrestling / News
MLW News: LA Park Jr. Expected to Debut Soon, Search for Heel Broadcast Analyst, Tom Lawlor and Low Ki Set for Perth Show
February 14, 2020
– PWInsider reports that LA Park Jr., the youngest son of LA Park, is going to soon make his debut for MLW.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW is currently looking for a new announcer for the broadcast team to play the role of a heel analyst. This includes looking outside the company for ideas for this role.
– Finally, PWInsider notes that Low Ki and Tom Lawlor are going to be representing MLW at a NHPW event this weekend in Perth Australia.
