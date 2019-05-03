wrestling / News
MLW News: Lineup For Saturday’s Episode of Fusion, Low Ki Talks About Match With Daga, Tom Lawlor Set For Singles Action In Upcoming Episode
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s episode of MLW Fusion, which is executive produced by Salina de la Renta:
*LA Park vs. Pentagón Jr.
*Low Ki vs. Daga
*Hijo de LA Park vs. Gringo Loco
– MLW has also released a video with Low Ki talking about his match with Daga.
– MLW Champion Tom Lawlor will have a match with “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker on an upcoming episode.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’
- Mark Henry Says Lio Rush Lied to His Face and Isn’t Managing His Spending Properly