MLW News: Lineup For Saturday’s Episode of Fusion, Low Ki Talks About Match With Daga, Tom Lawlor Set For Singles Action In Upcoming Episode

– Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s episode of MLW Fusion, which is executive produced by Salina de la Renta:

*LA Park vs. Pentagón Jr.

*Low Ki vs. Daga

*Hijo de LA Park vs. Gringo Loco

– MLW has also released a video with Low Ki talking about his match with Daga.

– MLW Champion Tom Lawlor will have a match with “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker on an upcoming episode.