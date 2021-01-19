wrestling / News
MLW News: Los Parks to Use Freebird Rule as Champs, Holliday & Hammerstone Unable to Tour in NOAH, beIN Sports Update
– PWInsider reports that new MLW tag team champions Los Parks will be defending their titles under Freebird rules. Additionally, there are plans for them to defend their titles in AAA in Mexico.
– Also, PWInsider reported that Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone were previously scheduled to tour in Japan for NOAH next month. However, the new travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic now make the trip impossible. There is still hope they could potentially move the tour for NOAH to later this Spring. But that will depend on the state of the pandemic at the time.
– beIN Sports is scheduled to air a two-hour block of MLW tomorrow. On Friday, January 15, MLW CEO Court Bauer noted that the previous week’s show for MLW outperformed all their programming on the network for all but two episodes. You can view his tweet below.
In our 3 years on @beINSPORTSusa, last week's show outperformed all but 2 episodes. Incredible. Thank you for watching #MLWFusion Saturday nights at 10pm ET in US, Canada and Puerto Rico. Keep spreading the word. Let's show the world what the best kept secret is all about.
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) January 15, 2021
