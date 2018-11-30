MLW News: Low Ki To Defend Title In Australia, Lineup For Tonight’s MLW TV, Tom Lawlor’s Status Up In The Air

– Low Ki is set to defend the MLW title in Perth, Australia against Jonah Rock for Perth Wrestling.

– The following matches are set for tonight’s MLW TV episode on BeIN Sports:

* Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo del LA Park

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Next Friday’s episode will have a main event of Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland. They will then run the first-ever live special on December 14 at 8 PM.

– MLW said that Tom Lawlor’s status for the Miami TV tapings is “day to day” after he broke his hand at an MMA event and needed stitches for cuts under his eyes.