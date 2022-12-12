wrestling / News
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
December 12, 2022
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:
Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown.
– MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane that you can see following, detailed as:
From the Bomaye Fight Club gym in Atlanta, Alex Kane speaks on the state of his fight team.
– MLW shared a video highlight from the Nduka vs. Hammerstone fight, described as:
Who will be standing after EJ Nduka and Alex Hammerstone’s war of titans escalates.
– MLW commentator Jim Cornette posted an excerpt regarding Richard Holliday from his Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcast that you can find below:
