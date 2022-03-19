wrestling / News
MLW News: Mads Krugger Appearing In Horror Film, New Podcast In the Works
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW star Mads Krugger is set to make his film debut in a new horror film. PWINsider reports that Krugger will appear in the anthology film Dead By Midnight: Y2Kill, which premieres on April 26th On Demand and via DVD.
The film is the follow-up to 2018’s Dead By Midnight, and you can see the trailer below:
– The site also reports that MLW is planning to release a “behind the scenes”-style podcast, though no further details were revealed.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Still Expected To Be Involved With Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff On Dolph Ziggler Winning NXT Title, His Expectations For Bron Breakker On WWE Main Roster
- Chris Jericho On His Involvement In Bringing Owen Hart Cup To AEW, Wanting To Honor Owen’s Legacy
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’