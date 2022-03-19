MLW News: Mads Krugger Appearing In Horror Film, New Podcast In the Works

– MLW star Mads Krugger is set to make his film debut in a new horror film. PWINsider reports that Krugger will appear in the anthology film Dead By Midnight: Y2Kill, which premieres on April 26th On Demand and via DVD.

The film is the follow-up to 2018’s Dead By Midnight, and you can see the trailer below:

– The site also reports that MLW is planning to release a “behind the scenes”-style podcast, though no further details were revealed.