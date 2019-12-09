wrestling / News
MLW News: Big Meetings In LA, Dave Sahadi Double Duty, ACH
– PWInsider reports MLW will have meetings in Los Angeles that will have a big impact on the company moving forward, assuming things go well.
– Dave Sahadi, who recently returned to Impact full time for production work, is also working for MLW.
– The Opera Cup will be an annual event moving forward and was considered a big success internally. The 104 year old trophy was restored by Betteridge Jewelers of Greenwich, CT and given to MLW after a three-month restoration.
– Court Bauer believes the Opera Cup was a breakout moment for Brian Pillman Jr.
– The promotion was thrilled with international coverage the event received in Japan via Weekly Fight. The promotion was largely due to George Napolitano, who was ringside shooting the event.
– Alicia Atout received rave reviews backstage.
