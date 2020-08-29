wrestling / News

MLW News: MLW Wrestlers Optimistic About New Deal With DAZN, This Week’s MLW Underground

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that after MLW announced a partnership with DAZN back in June, the wrestlers have been optimistic about appearing on a new platform. They are hoping to get new fans from both boxing and MMA.

While the wrestlers don’t believe the deal will be game changing, they think it’s a ‘significant foot forward’ and they have more confident in MLW. This had been some issues with the brand after they didn’t run shows for months and some wrestlers have been limited in their negotiations. MLW is obligated to fulfill dates on many of their contracts and are supposed to do so within a set amount of time.

– This week’s MLW Underground is now online. It features Dr. Death Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Extreme Horsemen.

