– PWInsider reports that MLW has moved into a new corporate office building in New Rochelle, NY. They will film content and use the new HQ as a podcasting studio as well as their own corporate offices. The company had been working with a “virtual” office.

– MLW continues to discuss doing a pay-per-view event later this year. They are also discussing a European tour now that they have a deal with Freesports TV.

– Jim Cornette will be signing autographs and taking pictures for a brief period at the 6/1 Milwaukee debut.

– MLW has sold out every show in 2019

– MLW will be participating with AAA and Impact for a May 2 event as part of the AAA’s off-shoot Elite group titled “Gladiators.”