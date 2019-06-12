MLW News: New International TV Deals, Ticket Sales, Lawlor vs. Fatu

– Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Title will headline the beIN Sports live special Kings of Colosseum on July 6.

– PWInsider reports that MLW was “ecstatic” with first-day ticket sales for their debut in Dallas this September. Ticket sales were reportedly the highest first-day sales in company history.

– Court Bauer is heading overseas to reportedly finalize two different international television deals.

– MLW has launched a new podcast hosted by Jonathan and Kristina Snowden that includes interviews with MLW talent.