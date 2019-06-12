wrestling / News

MLW News: New International TV Deals, Ticket Sales, Lawlor vs. Fatu

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Title will headline the beIN Sports live special Kings of Colosseum on July 6.

PWInsider reports that MLW was “ecstatic” with first-day ticket sales for their debut in Dallas this September. Ticket sales were reportedly the highest first-day sales in company history.

– Court Bauer is heading overseas to reportedly finalize two different international television deals.

– MLW has launched a new podcast hosted by Jonathan and Kristina Snowden that includes interviews with MLW talent.

