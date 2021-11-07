MLW News: New National Openweight & Tag Team Champions Crowned at War Chamber, Opera Cup Winner

– Alex Kane won the ladder match for the MLW National Openweight Championship on Saturday Night at the MLW War Chamber event, defeating Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi and Wild Card entrant ACH. After his win, he was confronted by Calvin Tankman.

Alex Hammerstone was the only previous MLW National Openweight Champion. He vacated the title after winning the MLW World Title.

– New MLW Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at MLW War Chamber. 5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) defeated Los Parks ( LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) in a Philly Street match to win the titles. Highlights from the match are below.

– Davey Richards defeated TJP to win the 2021 MLW Opera Cup at War Chamber on Saturday night. Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr. are the previous winners since the tournament was revived in 2019. TJP defeated Calvin Tankman and Davey Richards defeated Bobby Fish earlier in the night to advance to the finals of the tournament. Highlights from the match are below.