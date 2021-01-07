wrestling / News
MLW News: New York Event Postponed, Backstage Notes on Plans for Lio Rush Title Reign, Gino Medina
– PWInsider reports that the previously scheduled MLW event for New York City in February at the Melrose Ballroom is definitely postponed. An official announcement on the postponement is reportedly forthcoming when a new date will be nailed down by the promotion.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that there is backstage talk on new Middleweight champion Lio Rush possibly defending the title outside of the promotion. Specifically, MLW is interested in Rush defending the belt overseas.
– Also, PWInsider reports that Gino Medina is set to receive a big push moving forward in MLW.
