MLW News: Notes on Upcoming Shows, This Week’s Fusion Lineup, Richard Holliday Promo

– PWInsider reports that there’s been talk of having an MLW TV taping on March 31. Also, tickets for the upcoming Battle Riot show will go on Sale on Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 am ET.

MLW Battle Riot will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23.

– Tomorrow’s episode of MLW Fusion has the following lineup:

* Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

* Buddy Matthews vs. TJP

* Update on injuries of The Von Erichs and EJ Nduka

– MLW released the following promo video with Richard Holliday: