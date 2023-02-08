wrestling / News
MLW News: Officials Happy With REELZ’s Promotion of Debut, Upcoming Shows in April, Talent Heading to Weekend AAA Event in Tijuana
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that MLW officials were very happy with how hard REELZ pushed the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media and online.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW returns to the Melrose Ballroom for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6 in New York City. After that, MLW will be back at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on April 8.
– PWInsider also noted that several MLW wrestlers will be working this weekend’s AAA event in Tijuana, Mexico.
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Talks His Initial NXT Signing & Releases, How He Was Cast In Twisted Metal
- Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts
- Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later
- Dutch Mantell Gives Update On Jerry Lawler Following Stroke & Surgery