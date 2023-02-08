– PWInsider reports that MLW officials were very happy with how hard REELZ pushed the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media and online.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that MLW returns to the Melrose Ballroom for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6 in New York City. After that, MLW will be back at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on April 8.

– PWInsider also noted that several MLW wrestlers will be working this weekend’s AAA event in Tijuana, Mexico.