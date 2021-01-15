wrestling / News

MLW News: Possible Name For Second MLW Show, Note On Talent Getting Pushed, Lio Rush Working On LP With Myron Reed

January 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the second weekly series that is currently in the works will be called MLW Rebellion. As noted, they are talking with English and Spanish-language networks and streaming services.

– It was also noted that most of the talent being pushed on MLW TV right now have been signed for three-to-five years.

– Lio Rush recently moved to Los Angeles to start a career in hip-hop. In an interesting note, he’s working on an LP with Myron Reed, who he defeated to win the MLW Middleweight title. Rush has also worked some with Wale.

