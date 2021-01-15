MLW News: Possible Name For Second MLW Show, Note On Talent Getting Pushed, Lio Rush Working On LP With Myron Reed

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the second weekly series that is currently in the works will be called MLW Rebellion. As noted, they are talking with English and Spanish-language networks and streaming services.

– It was also noted that most of the talent being pushed on MLW TV right now have been signed for three-to-five years.

– Lio Rush recently moved to Los Angeles to start a career in hip-hop. In an interesting note, he’s working on an LP with Myron Reed, who he defeated to win the MLW Middleweight title. Rush has also worked some with Wale.