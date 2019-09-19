wrestling / News

MLW News: PPV Price Set For November’s Saturday Night Super Fight, Card For This Week’s Fusion, More Announcers Coming

September 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW

– MLW has aset the price of their November Saturday Night Super Fight PPV. PWInsider reports that the Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park-headlined show will run $19.99 and takes place on November 2nd.

– The site also notes that there has been discussion of adding additional announcers to the company’s roster.

Below is the updated card for this Saturday’s episode of MLW: Fusion:

* Best Of Three Falls MLW Tag Team Championship Match: The Dynasty vs. The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)
* Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi.
* Apperances by The Von Erichs, Austin Aries, Salina de la Renta and more

