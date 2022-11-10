– Major League Wrestling (MLW) released the following preview for tonight’s Fusion TV episode:

MLW Fusion Preview for tonight

MLW FUSION kicks off a new season tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS.

This week’s card:

Jacob Fatu vs Real1

World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (champion) vs Lince Dorado vs La Estrella vs Arez

Scarlett Bordeaux vs Clara Carreras

Plus: Mini Abismo Negro in action

In the wake of the Battle Riot, Jacob Fatu rumbles with Real1 for the first-time ever in the main event of an action packed season premiere of Fusion.

Real1 boasts of being the uncrowned winner of the Battle Riot and now the Jersey brawler looks to prove his case by defeating the certified Battle Riot winner, Jacob Fatu.

For months the 280 pound “Samoan Smashing Machine” has been disrespected by Real1 and now he looks to shut up and put down the big mouthed North Jersey fighter once and for all. Will Fatu’s road to a rematch with the World Heavyweight Champion be derailed? Find out tonight!

The World Middleweight Title will be contested in a 4-way interpromotional championship clash as The Bomaye Fight Club’s Myron Reed puts his gold on the line against DragonGate’s La Estrella, Puerto Rico’s Lince Dorado and AAA’s Arez.

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout are in the house. What does the Clout Couple have in store for Alex Hammerstone following last week’s attack on the champ?

In featherweight division action, Scarlett Bordeaux makes her MLW debut.

Ol Mancer is back after nearly 3 years away. What’s Mance Warner been up to? Find out on Fusion!

Brittany Blake sadistically puts World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie on notice.

Join MLW from New York City as the new season of Fusion kicks off at 8pm ET on Pro Wrestling TV.