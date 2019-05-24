MLW News: Salina de la Renta Plans, New Fury Road Match, More

May 24, 2019 | Posted by

– PWInsider has the following MLW notes:

Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf has been added to MLW Fury Road on June 1 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Teddy Hart is seeking to open a new training school, branding it as the Dungeon.

There are plans to do another MLW episode with Salina de la Renta “producing” the show. The first one did big YouTube numbers for the company.

This week’s MLW TV will feature:

* MLW Champion Tom Lawlor vs. European star “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker

* CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael vs. Barrington Hughes & Ace Romero

* Low Ki, The Lucha Brothers, Ricky Martinez, LA Park and more set to appear.