MLW News: Saturday Night Super Fight Nearly Sold Out, Plans For Pre-PPV Fusion

– MLW’s first PPV Saturday Night Super Fight is nearly sold out ahead of its November 2nd date. PWInsider reports that all tickets are nearly gone for the Chicago show. If you want to try and pick some up, you can do so here.

– The site has also confirmed that the MLW: Fusion that night will be a live one-hour broadcast that will lead directly into the PPV. It is not yet confirmed that the live Fusion will air on beIN, but that would make sense.