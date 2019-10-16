wrestling / News
MLW News: Saturday Night Super Fight Nearly Sold Out, Plans For Pre-PPV Fusion
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW’s first PPV Saturday Night Super Fight is nearly sold out ahead of its November 2nd date. PWInsider reports that all tickets are nearly gone for the Chicago show. If you want to try and pick some up, you can do so here.
– The site has also confirmed that the MLW: Fusion that night will be a live one-hour broadcast that will lead directly into the PPV. It is not yet confirmed that the live Fusion will air on beIN, but that would make sense.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Defends Dolph Ziggler, Claims He’s Been Sabotaged by ‘Hideous Booking’ in WWE
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Vince Russo Was Responsible for Taz Getting Signed by WWE, Explains Why They Added a ‘Z’ to His Ring Name
- Jimmy Jacobs on the Impact Roster’s Reaction to AXS TV Move, Doing Different Kinds of Specials Going Forward
- Jim Ross Discusses His Talks With Dixie Carter About Joining TNA in 2009, WWE Wanting to Replace Him Then