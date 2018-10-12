MLW News: Teddy Hart Appears On Total Divas, Details On Upcoming Tours, Low Ki Attack Gets Attention, MLW Has Plans For Marko Stunt and Sammy Guevara

– Teddy Hart appeared as “Natalya’s friend Ted” on an episode of Total Divas this week. The two are actually cousins.

– MLW is said to be high on Marko Stunt and plan for him to be used regularly. They have been talking about creating an entire division for him. MLW also plans to use Sammy Guevara regularly in the middleweight division. He will miss December events to tour Japan but will return after that.

– MLW got a lot of attention in Mexico after Low Ki attacked Daga’s ear, which was set up to attract the Latin audience and set up a rematch. MLW now has a Spanish language series. It was covered by Media Tiempo in Mexico.

– MLW is in talks with a touring group to run Canada in 2019. Meanwhile, the two Miami shows in December will replace an announced date in Ft. Lauderdale for now, but there are plans to return to Lauderdale and Orlando in 2019.

The company also has a promoter’s license in Pennsylvania and are planning to debut in Philadelphia and other markets next year.

They are not planning to return to New York before Wrestlemania 35 weekend.