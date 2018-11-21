MLW News: Ticket Sale Date For Philadelphia Show, Simon Gotch Turns On Tom Lawlor

– Major League Wrestling will go to Philadelphia on February 2nd for their “Super Fight” event at the 2300 Arena on Swanson & Ritner. Tickets go on sale on Monday.

MLW is coming to Philadelphia February 2nd. Tickets on sale this Monday at 10am ET at https://t.co/Okw2LBcrTP#SuperFight pic.twitter.com/DXcyAuNxXq — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 21, 2018

– MLW has posted a video of Simon Gotch explaining why he turned on Tom Lawlor.