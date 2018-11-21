wrestling / News
MLW News: Ticket Sale Date For Philadelphia Show, Simon Gotch Turns On Tom Lawlor
– Major League Wrestling will go to Philadelphia on February 2nd for their “Super Fight” event at the 2300 Arena on Swanson & Ritner. Tickets go on sale on Monday.
– MLW has posted a video of Simon Gotch explaining why he turned on Tom Lawlor.