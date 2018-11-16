MLW News: Tickets For Superfight Event On Sale Later This Month, Front Row Tickets To Chicago Event Sold Out, Tonight’s Fusion Episode On Delay

– Tickets for MLW’s Superfight event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia go on sale on November 26 at 10 AM ET at this link. It will feature MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor.

– Front row tickets for MLW Intimidation Games in Chicago on March 2, 2019 are sold out.

– There is no official listing on BeIN Sports for Fusion due to soccer coverage. However, if there is time, it will air at 1 AM ET tonight then next Friday at 8 PM with a new episode at 9 PM. The episode will also be on Youtube at 8 PM ET.