– PWInsider has the following notes coming out of MLW Saturday Night SuperFight.

* There is a possibility of doing more than one PPV but that decision won’t be made until the final Super Fight PPV numbers are in and the promotion decides its course of action.

* MLW has ended its relationship with The Crash after agreeing to a deal with AAA.

* Tom Lawlor’s deal expires soon but the two sides are working towards a new deal.

* MLW’s Thanksgiving Special could be an annual event.

* Teddy Hart & Austin Aries received a standing ovation backstage after their match. There were no major injuries from the event. The ring bell broken over Jacob Fatu’s head was legit.

* Several TV executives in attendance at the PPV as MLW is seeking to add additional partnerships beyond BeIN Sports and are in discussions.

* Injustice could be receiving a big push moving forward.