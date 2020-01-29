wrestling / News
MLW News: Trios Championship Being Discussed, Fusion Hits Ratings High on BeIN Sport, Jimmy Havoc Update
January 28, 2020
– MLW is reportedly considering adding a Trios Championship to its lineup of titles. PWInsider reports that there’s been some discussion backstage about adding the titles.
– The site also notes that last week’s episode of Fusion was the highest rated episode on BeIN Sport to date. Sources in the company say there are discussions with four potential options for TV and streaming rights.
– Jimmy Havoc is reportedly still with the company. Havoc, who lost to Mance Werner in a no ropes barbed wire match in last week’s Fusion, has been splitting time between MLW and AEW and there was speculation that he may leave the company but that’s not the case/
