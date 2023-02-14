– Major League Wrestling (MLW) released the following preview for tonight’s MLW Underground on REELZ at 10:00 pm EST:

* Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner

* Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

* Cesar Duran has a big announcement

* Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear

* Billie Starkz 1-on-1 interview with Sam Laterna

Underground Preview for tonight on REELZ

The Underground presents culture clash combat with Real1 versus Mance Warner in a Street Fight!

In a battle of the north versus the south, Real1 rumbles in a rematch with Ol Mancer looking to shut up the Jersey loudmouth for a second consecutive week.

Will Real1’s boasts of being a dangerous dirty boxer come to fruition or will the “Southern Psychopath’s southpaw wire shut Real1’s mouth?

Taya Valkyrie, one of the most dominant luchadoras of the last decade, is on a conquest to cement her legacy as the best of her generation. Standing in the way is the latest threat to Valkyrie’s World Featherweight Championship: Zoey Skye. Will Skye make history and be the first to dethrone a champion on the Underground? Tune in to REELZ 10p ET / 7pm to find out.

The Bad Child is back. Lio Rush has a lot to say. What happens when he’s given a microphone? Find out only on REELZ.

In other action, the ring will be reinforced as Willie Mack battles “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman in singles competition. A certified hoss fight with two fighters looking to climb the rankings, will it be Mack’s uncanny agility and finesse that rules or the ground and pound destruction of Tankman?

The British Bulldogs train hard as they zero in on Alex Kane and The BOMAYE Fight Club.

Not shy about feeling disrespected and overlooked going into last week’s title fight, “The Judge” EJ Nduka promises a reckoning is in store for the Samoan SWAT Team. Will Nduka hold Jacob Fatu accountable for running his mouth the same night as Nduka’s biggest match?

18-year old sensation Billie Starkz speaks in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Sam Laterna as #BabyDraw journeys into the Underground.