MLW News: Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr’s Relationship With MLW, Company Filming Today & Tomorrow

– Davey Boy Smith Jr’s issues with MLW appear to be resolved, according to a new report. As had been previously reported, Smith was at odds with the company and had expressed uncertainty about his future there after his contract expires in December over several concerns, notably the fact that while MLW wanted to renew the deal, “The only problem is renewing a deal when you don’t know if the company is running again.”

According to PWInsider Smith’s issues have been resolved, and he and the company have made amends. There’s no word at this time if that means Smith is set to renew his deal with the company.

– The site also reports that MLW is taping content today and tomorrow with morale at the tapings from the past weekend being high. The site notes that Jacob Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone and Low Ki stood out as locker room leaders at the tapings, and that MLW has been following up with talent to ensure everyone is healthy and that proper contact tracing is done if needed.