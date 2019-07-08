wrestling / News
MLW News: Update on Teddy Hart Following Ladder Spot, Kings of Colosseum Sells out, Court Bauer Thanks Fans
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Teddy Hart had some people worried after he appeared to be injured at MLW’s Kings of Colosseum show, but worry not. PWInsider reports that Hart was fine after the ladder spot in the MLW Tag Team Championship match, which was part of the Fusion TV taping portion of the show. The site notes that Hart was just selling after the spot.
– PWInsider notes that the event was a sellout show for the promotion. The final tickets sold about thirty minutes after the show started.
– Court Bauer posted to Twitter to thank fans for a great experience, as you can see below:
Thank you Chicago. You rocked Cicero Stadium for @MLW last night. See you in November LIVE on PPV. 👊 pic.twitter.com/RqOaPSPWMa
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) July 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- Dolph Ziggler on How His WWE Return Came About, Why He Took Time Off, Where New Character Came From
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment