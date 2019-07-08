MLW News: Update on Teddy Hart Following Ladder Spot, Kings of Colosseum Sells out, Court Bauer Thanks Fans

– Teddy Hart had some people worried after he appeared to be injured at MLW’s Kings of Colosseum show, but worry not. PWInsider reports that Hart was fine after the ladder spot in the MLW Tag Team Championship match, which was part of the Fusion TV taping portion of the show. The site notes that Hart was just selling after the spot.

– PWInsider notes that the event was a sellout show for the promotion. The final tickets sold about thirty minutes after the show started.

– Court Bauer posted to Twitter to thank fans for a great experience, as you can see below: