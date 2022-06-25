MLW News: Update on Upcoming MLW Events, Involvement at Starrcast, Tribute to Superfan

– PWInsider reports that announcements on upcoming MLW events should be made soon. Currently, MLW doesn’t have any events scheduled, but it’s rumored that the company will be returning for TV tapings in Texas, or a possible new market, in the near future.

– Additionally, after last Thursday’s Battle Riot IV event, Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer revealed that there will be more Major League Wrestling involvement with Starrcast V beyond the recently announced Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander match for July 31.

– PWInsider also reports that an MLW tribute to New York City wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide, who was featured in the unreleased WWE documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, will be featured on MLW Fusion in July. You can see a clip for Vladimir receiving a tribute an award at an MLW event below: