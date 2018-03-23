MLW News: Update On Possible TV Network, Penta vs. Fenix 2 Signed For Show, Updated Card For TV Taping

PWInsider reports that the rumored cable TV network for MLW’s upcoming series is believed to be BeIN Sports USA. Photos of announcers Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini, as well as various MLW wrestlers, that Court Bauer posted on Instagram seemed to have the same set that the network uses for soccer coverage.

BeIn Sports USA has not been confirmed. It’s stationed in Miami and is available on Verizon Fios, The Dish Network, DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, SlingTV and more.

– MLW has announced a match between Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix for their April 12 TV taping. It follows a deal with Lucha Underground and AAA. The event happens in Orlando at the Gilt Nightclub. Here’s the lineup:

MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS: MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

REY FENIX VS. PENTAGON JR. (MANAGED BY SALINA DE LA RENTA)

MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI

FANS VOTE ON STIPULATION: SAMI CALLIHAN & JOEY JANELA VS. JIMMY HAVOC & DARBY ALLIN

Also scheduled to appear: MVP and SANTANA GARRETT

MLW CEO Court Bauer said: “We’re building a super card for the April 12th show. Adding the 2 best luchadores in the sport today just took it to a whole new level.”

Tickets are available here and start at $15. Jacob Fatu has withdrawn from the event. He was previously booked against MVP.