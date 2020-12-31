wrestling / News

MLW News: Updated Lineup for Kings of Colosseum, Los Parks Have an Ultimatum, Full Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park Match Video

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Kings of Colosseum

– MLW Kings of Colosseum is set for January 6, 2021 and will be available on MLW’s Roku channel, Fubo TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Here’s the current lineup:

* Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
* National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
* Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match: The Von Erichs vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
* An announcement from Salina de la Renta.

– MLW released a video with Los Parks issuing an ultimatum, which you can view below:

– MLW also released the full match video featuring LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu in a No DQ Match:

