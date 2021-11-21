MLW News: Von Erichs Set To Challenge For MLW Tag Team Titles, Note On Return To Mexico, Lineup For Next Week’s Fusion: Alpha

– PWInsider reports that during the MLW taping in January, Ross and Marshall Von Erich will challenge for the MLW tag team titles. Those belts are currently held by 5150’s Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie. The taping is expected to replace the previously scheduled one in Philadelphia.

– MLW’s return to Mexico next month will replace a planned NYC return. That event was set to feature Will Ospreay, but it’s unknown when or where he will debut. With MLW working with AJPW, it’s also unknown if it’s even happening at this point.

– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha will feature:

* Ladder Match for National Openweight Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBD.

* Gnarls Garvin debuts

* Opera Cup: TJP vs. Calvin Tankman