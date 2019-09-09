MLW News: War Chamber Expected to Become Annual Event, WCCW Referee Backstage, Von Erichs Sign For Fans

– MLW is expected to make War Chamber an annual event, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the plan is to hold the event each September. The first War Chamber show took place over the weekend and will air Saturday on MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sport.

– The site adds that former WCCW referee David Manning was backstage at the show.

– Court Bauer posted the following pics of the Von Erichs signing for fans after the show: