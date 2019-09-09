wrestling / News
MLW News: War Chamber Expected to Become Annual Event, WCCW Referee Backstage, Von Erichs Sign For Fans
– MLW is expected to make War Chamber an annual event, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the plan is to hold the event each September. The first War Chamber show took place over the weekend and will air Saturday on MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sport.
– The site adds that former WCCW referee David Manning was backstage at the show.
– Court Bauer posted the following pics of the Von Erichs signing for fans after the show:
After the @MLW card concluded last night in Dallas several women, children and dudes spotted the Von Erichs by the backstage production area… and ran across @NYTEXSports faster than a tidal wave. @RAMVonErich are loved in Texas. Amazing moment. pic.twitter.com/qWVZO66ham
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) September 8, 2019
