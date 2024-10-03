wrestling / News
MLW News: No Additional Tapings Set After Slaughterhouse Cancellation, New Lucha Apocalypto T-Shirt
– MLW does not currently have any additional tapings scheduled after they canceled MLW Slaughterhouse. As reported, the company canceled its October 4th event due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. PWInsider reports that there has not yet been any indication of additional tapings or filming to make up for the event.
– MLW released an official Lucha Apocalypto T-shirt that you can check out here.