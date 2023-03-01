MLW News: No Amended Pleading For WWE Lawsuit Yet, Date For MLW War Chamber 2023

– MLW has reportedly not yet filed an amended lawsuit after their suit against WWE was dismissed. As reported last month, the company’s lawsuit against WWE was dismissed by the judge, who ruled that MLW did not make a sufficient argument to back up their claims of a relevant antitrust product market. The original lawsuit accused WWE of intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more.

At the time of the dismissal, MLW owner Court Bauer said that MLW’s “legal team is already at work on amending the complaint. We have every intention to continue pursuing our case against WWE.” However, according to PWInsider that has not happened as of yet.

– The site also reports that MLW War Chamber 2023 will take place on April 6th at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. They will then have a show on April 8th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.