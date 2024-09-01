MLW News: Note On Donovan Dijak’s Debut, Satoshi Kojima Defending Title In Costa Rica, More

– A new report has a couple of notes about the reaction to Donovan Dijak’s debut at MLW Summer Of The Beasts. Dijak debuted at last Thursday’s event, and Fightful Select reports that the reaction to Dijak’s debut was big and that MLW was very happy with that. Dijak was kept hidden throughout the day and his appearance didn’t get out beforehand, making it a genuine surprise for the audience. Dijak is expected to be a regular going forward.

– The site also notes that MLW World Champion Satoshi Kojima is in Costa Rica for a CWE show, where he will defend his title.

– Finally, it was noted that officials in the company were happy with the Andersons’ debut, where they swerved Paul London and joined Bobby Fish and BRG angle in attacking London.