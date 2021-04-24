wrestling / News

MLW on VICE TV to Reportedly Feature ‘Older Content’

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW updated logo

As noted, MLW CEO Court Bauer announced that MLW will debut on VICE TV on May 1. PWInsider reports that the debut episode will feature older MLW content. Also, the show will air at 12:00 pm EST.

article topics :

MLW, VICE, Jeffrey Harris

