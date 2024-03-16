wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Once Upon A Time In New York, Opening Match Revealed
March 16, 2024 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will present MLW Once Upon a Time in New York tonight on Bein Sport and Youtube at 10 PM ET. The opening match will be a Scramble match featuring Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay. The lineup includes:
* CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) & Alex Kane vs. Richard Holliday & Tom Lawlor & Josh Bishop
* Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* #1 Contender for MLW Featherweight Championship: Delmo Exo vs. Zayda
* Magnus vs. Star Jr.
* AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas
* Azteca 66 vs. Big Bad Dude Tito
* Scramble Match: Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay