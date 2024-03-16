Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Once Upon A Time In New York, Opening Match Revealed

Major League Wrestling will present MLW Once Upon a Time in New York tonight on Bein Sport and Youtube at 10 PM ET. The opening match will be a Scramble match featuring Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay. The lineup includes:

* CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) & Alex Kane vs. Richard Holliday & Tom Lawlor & Josh Bishop

* Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* #1 Contender for MLW Featherweight Championship: Delmo Exo vs. Zayda

* Magnus vs. Star Jr.

* AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas

* Azteca 66 vs. Big Bad Dude Tito

