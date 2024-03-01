MLW Once Upon A Time In New York Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Major League Wrestling taped a special called ‘Once Upon A Time in New York’ last night, which will air on March 16. The event was taped at the Melrose Ballroom in New York, the site of Intimidation Games. You can find spoilers below, via Cagematch:

* Bad Dude Tito def. Azteca 66

* 6 Man Scramble: Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Cannonball and Dyln McKay and Ichiban and Love Doug and Marcus Mathers

* AJ Francis def. Mr. Thomas

* Matt Riddle def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title #1 Contendership Match: Delmi Exo def. Zayda

* Star Jr. def. Magnus

* Alex Kane & CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura) def. World Titan Federation (Josh Bishop, Richard Holliday & Tom Lawlor)