MLW News: Once Upon A Time Show Now Online, Next Special Set For April
MLW Once Upon a Time took place last night, and the full video is now online. You can check out the video below for the show, which had the following lineup:
* Scramble Match: Ichiban vs. Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Cannonball vs. Dyln McKay
* #1 Contender for MLW Featherweight Championship: Delmo Exo vs. Zayda
* CozyMax & Alex Kane vs. Richard Holliday, Tom Lawlor & Josh Bishop
* Matt Riddle vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* Magnus vs. Star Jr.
* AJ Francis vs. Mr. Thomas
* Azteca 66 vs. Big Bad Dude Tito
– PWInsider reports that MLW’s next special airs on April 20th, opposite TNA Rebellion. The special will feature a War Chamber match pitting The Calling against Raven, Jake Crist, Jimmy LLoyd & AKIRA, which will be taped at MLW War Chamber on March 29th.
