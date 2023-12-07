MLW One-Shot Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed some new betting lines for tonight’s MLW One-Shot event in New York City. Here are the current odds for tonight’s event:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Alex Kane (c) -2000 (1/20)

Matt Cardona +700 (7/1)

MLW National Openweight Championship Match Winner

Rickey Shane Page (c) -1000 (1/10)

Jimmy Lloyd +500 (5/1)

MLW World Middleweight Championship Match Winner

Rocky Romero (c) -500 (1/5)

Mascara Dorada +300 (3/1)

MLW Women’s Featherweight Champ Match Winner

Janai Kai (c) -1000 (1/10)

Maki Itoh +500 (5/1)

TJPW Princess of Princess Champ Match Winner

Miyu Yamashita -400 (1/4)

Delmi Exo +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Tom Lawlor -140 (5/7)

Satoshi Kojima +100 (1/1)

MLW One-Shot will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on FITE+.