MLW One-Shot Betting Odds Released

December 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW One Shot Image Credit: MLW

BetOnline has revealed some new betting lines for tonight’s MLW One-Shot event in New York City. Here are the current odds for tonight’s event:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Alex Kane (c) -2000 (1/20)
Matt Cardona +700 (7/1)

MLW National Openweight Championship Match Winner

Rickey Shane Page (c) -1000 (1/10)
Jimmy Lloyd +500 (5/1)

MLW World Middleweight Championship Match Winner

Rocky Romero (c) -500 (1/5)
Mascara Dorada +300 (3/1)

MLW Women’s Featherweight Champ Match Winner

Janai Kai (c) -1000 (1/10)
Maki Itoh +500 (5/1)

TJPW Princess of Princess Champ Match Winner

Miyu Yamashita -400 (1/4)
Delmi Exo +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Tom Lawlor -140 (5/7)
Satoshi Kojima +100 (1/1)

MLW One-Shot will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on FITE+.

