wrestling / News
MLW One-Shot Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline has revealed some new betting lines for tonight’s MLW One-Shot event in New York City. Here are the current odds for tonight’s event:
MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Alex Kane (c) -2000 (1/20)
Matt Cardona +700 (7/1)
MLW National Openweight Championship Match Winner
Rickey Shane Page (c) -1000 (1/10)
Jimmy Lloyd +500 (5/1)
MLW World Middleweight Championship Match Winner
Rocky Romero (c) -500 (1/5)
Mascara Dorada +300 (3/1)
MLW Women’s Featherweight Champ Match Winner
Janai Kai (c) -1000 (1/10)
Maki Itoh +500 (5/1)
TJPW Princess of Princess Champ Match Winner
Miyu Yamashita -400 (1/4)
Delmi Exo +250 (5/2)
Singles Match Winner
Tom Lawlor -140 (5/7)
Satoshi Kojima +100 (1/1)
MLW One-Shot will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on FITE+.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names
- Bobby Lashley Confirms Some People Were ‘Very Against’ CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record (Pic)
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing