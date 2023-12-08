wrestling / News
MLW One-Shot Results 12.7.23: Alex Kane Defends World Title, More
MLW held its One-Shot PPV live on Thursday night, with Alex Kane defending the MLW World Championship and more. You can see the results below from the PPV, per PWInsider:
* MLW Middleweight & CMLL World Welterweight Championship Match: Rocky Romero def. Mascara Dorada
* TJPW Princess of Princess Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita def. Delmi Exo
* Satoshi Kojima def. Tom Lawlor. Fans threw bread into the ring to show respect to Kojima after the match.
* Bodies by Saint Laurent Bodybuilding Contest: Alex Hammerstone def. Midas Black & Mr. Thomas by MSL and Zayda’s decision. Hammerstone cut a promo taking shots at the crowd, Jacob Fatu, and Alex Kane. Fatu hit the ring and took Hammerstone out after a brawl.
* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Jimmy Lloyd
* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Maki Itoh
* MLW World Championship Match: Alex Kane def. Matt Cardona. After the match, Kane said he needed a new challenge and the lights went out. When they came back, Richard Holliday was in the ring. MSL came out with a contract and made the match for Kings of Colosseum while also inviting Holliday into the WTF.
No doubt is World Middleweight Champ @azucarRoc ruthless! #MLW #TitleVSTitle pic.twitter.com/ZV87e0oKvP
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
Kojima nails the lariat!!! @cozy_lariat #MLW pic.twitter.com/LUSDYnkDkn
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
BIG TIME BRAWL! @alexhammerstone & @SAMOANWEREWOLF clash once again! #MLW pic.twitter.com/PazL0DG4Xs
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
Cross body! @maki_itoh #MLW pic.twitter.com/zVUxR9ad3Z
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
Caught Cardona! @Alex_kane11 #MLW pic.twitter.com/0r2JYW1NKv
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
A returning contender! @MostMarketable IS BACK! @Alex_kane11 #MLW pic.twitter.com/BbXLOQVTRz
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
NEW #WTF Superstar® @MostMarketable?? #MLW @MSL pic.twitter.com/6oJ7dVZZut
— MLW (@MLW) December 8, 2023
