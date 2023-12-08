MLW One-Shot Results 12.7.23: Alex Kane Defends World Title, More

MLW held its One-Shot PPV live on Thursday night, with Alex Kane defending the MLW World Championship and more. You can see the results below from the PPV, per PWInsider:

* MLW Middleweight & CMLL World Welterweight Championship Match: Rocky Romero def. Mascara Dorada

* TJPW Princess of Princess Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita def. Delmi Exo

* Satoshi Kojima def. Tom Lawlor. Fans threw bread into the ring to show respect to Kojima after the match.

* Bodies by Saint Laurent Bodybuilding Contest: Alex Hammerstone def. Midas Black & Mr. Thomas by MSL and Zayda’s decision. Hammerstone cut a promo taking shots at the crowd, Jacob Fatu, and Alex Kane. Fatu hit the ring and took Hammerstone out after a brawl.

* MLW Openweight Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Jimmy Lloyd

* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Maki Itoh

* MLW World Championship Match: Alex Kane def. Matt Cardona. After the match, Kane said he needed a new challenge and the lights went out. When they came back, Richard Holliday was in the ring. MSL came out with a contract and made the match for Kings of Colosseum while also inviting Holliday into the WTF.